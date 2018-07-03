Feeling for her mom. Heather Locklear’s daughter, Ava Sambora, is hurting for her mother amid the Melrose Place alum’s battle with mental health and substance abuse problems.

A source tells Us Weekly that the 20-year-old — who Locklear shares with ex-husband Richie Sambora — is “really leaning on her boyfriend and a small close circle of friends she’s had for years” following the 56-year-old’s “downward spiral.”

The insider added that the mother-daughter duo has “always been incredibly close” and Ava “is trying to stay as private as possible” despite what’s happening.

“This erratic behavior is heartbreaking for Ava. She has been really sad and just down lately, out of sorts and not her usual self,” the source tells Us. “[Her dad] Richie has been a great support system for her and she’s leaning on him.” The insider noted that Ava “just wants the old Heather back.”

As previously reported, Locklear was hospitalized on June 25 for a possible overdose, just hours after she was released from jail following her arrest for allegedly attacking an EMT and police officer who responded to a domestic disturbance call at her home.

Earlier this week, a source told Us Weekly that The Perfect Man star is “entering long-term treatment for mental health and other issues.”

The insider told Us that “Heather has a pretty big team giving her support,” and that her “family is hopeful this time around that she will get better whereas the many times before they were not.”

“When she got out of jail she was supposed to voluntarily go in that day to get evaluated,” the source added of Locklear’s treatment. “But you can’t get evaluated until you do a detox so she was supposed to do that and she didn’t.”

The arrest last month was the latest in a string of concerning incidents involving Locklear. The Dynasty alum was arrested in February after attacking a police officer following a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, at her home in Thousand Oaks, California. She headed back to treatment for the sixth time in March and was also hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation in June.

