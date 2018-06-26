Heather Locklear returned to the hospital on Monday, June 25, just hours after she was released from jail, Us Weekly confirms.

“Heather is currently stable,” a source tells Us. “She didn’t want to leave her home [Monday] afternoon to get further treatment that she had agreed to get earlier in the day. Authorities were called when Heather said she had taken prescription medication and there [were] concerns she had taken more than she had been prescribed. The family is asking for privacy at this time.”

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, paramedics rushed to the 56-year-old’s home in Thousand Oaks, California, on Monday afternoon after receiving a call about a possible overdose. The responding EMTs then requested backup from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office before transporting the Melrose Place alum to the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Locklear was bailed out of jail after she was arrested late Sunday, June 24, for allegedly attacking a police officer and an EMT who had responded to her home for a domestic disturbance call. Police told Us that the actress was “extremely intoxicated” at the time of the incident. She left jail at 9:10 a.m. on Monday in a gray hoodie, pajama pants and flip-flops.

“This is a very serious situation,” a source close to Locklear told Us exclusively after her release and prior to Monday afternoon’s health scare. “Heather refuses to get treatment. … Heather’s parents are asking [her boyfriend] Chris [Heisser] to stay away from Heather for a bit to give her some space to get the help she needs.”

The Dynasty alum has sought treatment several times in recent years, in addition to undergoing a psychiatric evaluation earlier this month. She was previously arrested in February for attacking a police officer after a dispute with Heisser.

With reporting by Jen Heger

