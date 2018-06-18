Heather Locklear was hospitalized in Thousand Oaks, California, on Sunday, June 17, for a psychiatric evaluation, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirms to Us Weekly.

A police source tells Us that a family member called 911 and claimed that the Melrose Place alum, 56, had been acting erratically and threatened to hurt herself. The caller also alleged that Locklear was looking for a gun to shoot herself, according to TMZ, which was first to report the news.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department both responded to Locklear’s home at approximately 3:50 p.m. They found that “there was no crime, only a medical issue,” the police tell Us.

The news comes nearly four months after the actress was arrested on a felony charge of domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer following a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. Authorities told Us on February 25 that Locklear was “uncooperative and agitated” and threatened to shoot the responding officers.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us in March that the Golden Globe nominee returned to treatment in the wake of her arrest. It was at least her sixth stint in rehab.

“Heather has been in a very dark place for some time, prior to the most recent arrest,” a source told Us in February. “Her family, led by daughter Ava, has tried to get Heather to go to rehab for an extended period of time for help. Heather refuses. … She will stop drinking for a while, but will relapse. It’s truly a very sad situation.”

Locklear shares Ava, 20, with ex-husband Richie Sambora.

Us Weekly has reached out to Locklear’s rep for comment.

