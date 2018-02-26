More details are emerging from Heather Locklear’s arrest for domestic violence. The Melrose Place alum was also charged with battery against an officer and “kicked or hit” the deputies, Us Weekly can confirm.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Garo Kuredjian tells Us Weekly that police responded to Locklear’s house after a 911 call made at 9:41 p.m. on Sunday, February 25, to “reports of a domestic dispute.” According to Kuredjian, the 56-year-old actress was charged with a felony of domestic violence and three counts of battery against an officer.

“During the officer’s investigation Locklear was uncooperative and agitated, she was not only verbally uncooperative, but physically abusive to officers,” Kuredjian tells Us. “She attacked three of our deputies and was arrested, there was also evidence that she had battered her boyfriend.”

“She assaulted three separate officers and was struggling with them even as they tried to get into that car, she kicked or hit the deputies,” Kuredjian continues. “She claimed she had an injury, so she was taken to a local hospital for an injury, and was taken to the police station and booked after the hospital.”

Us confirmed on Monday, February 26, that Locklear had been arrested. After her visit to the local hospital, the T.J. Hooker actress was taken to Ventura County jail and later posted her bail of $20,000 early Monday morning.

“Out of an abundance of caution, she was evaluated at a hospital before she was taken to jail, but she had posted bail sometime before 6:30 a.m. Monday,” Kuredjian said.

This is not the first time Locklear has had trouble with the law. She was arrested on suspicion of a DUI in September 2008. While a blood test detected no alcohol or illegal drugs were in Locklear’s system, the district attorney said at the time that the prescription medications that she consumed for anxiety and depression could have impaired her ability to drive. As a result, she was ordered to pay a $700 fine and sentenced to three years of probation. Locklear has previously checked into rehab for her substance abuse issues.

Us Weekly has reached out to Locklear’s rep for comment.

