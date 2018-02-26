Heather Locklear Arrested for Domestic Violence

Heather Locklear was arrested in Thousand Oaks, California, on Sunday, February 25, Us Weekly confirms.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Garo Kuredjian tells Us that authorities responded to the Melrose Place alum’s home around 10 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a domestic disturbance. “Locklear was uncooperative and agitated. She was not only verbally uncooperative, but physically abusive to officers,” Kuredjian says. “She attacked three of our deputies and was arrested. There was also evidence that she had battered her boyfriend.”

The 56-year-old was arrested on a felony charge of domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor battery on a peace officer.

Locklear said she had sustained injuries before the deputies arrived at her home, so she was taken to a local hospital before being transported to Ventura County jail. “Out of an abundance of caution, she was evaluated at a hospital before she was taken to jail, but she had posted [$20,000] bail sometime before 6:30 a.m. Monday,” Kuredjian said.

Us Weekly has reached out to Locklear’s rep for comment.

This isn’t the six-time Golden Globe nominee’s first run-in with the law. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in September 2008. A blood test detected no alcohol or illegal narcotics, but the district attorney said at the time that the prescription medications that Locklear consumed for her battles with anxiety and depression may have impaired her ability to drive. She pleaded no contest the following January and the charges were dismissed. She was sentenced to three years of probation and was ordered to pay a $700 fine.

Locklear has checked into rehabilitation facilities several times through the years. Amid reports that she was seeking treatment for a fifth time in January 2017 for substance abuse issues, the actress told Us, “I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life. Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead.”

