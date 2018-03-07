Heather Locklear Back in Treatment After Arrest

Heather Locklear is in treatment after her arrest for domestic violence, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

As previously reported, Locklear was charged with a felony of domestic violence and three counts of battery against an officer last month. Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Garo Kuredjian previously told Us that police responded to a 911 call about a domestic dispute at the actress’ home on February 25. Locklear’s boyfriend, Chris Heisser, was also at the scene.

“During the officer’s investigation Locklear was uncooperative and agitated, she was not only verbally uncooperative, but physically abusive to officers,” Kuredjian told Us at the time. “She attacked three of our deputies and was arrested, there was also evidence that she had battered her boyfriend. She assaulted three separate officers and was struggling with them even as they tried to get into that car, she kicked or hit the deputies.”

More details of Locklear’s arrest emerged on Tuesday, March 6. Officers raided her home for a gun after she “told deputies she would shoot them if they ever came back to her house again” at the time of her arrest, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office’s Sgt. Eric Buschow told Us Weekly.

He added: “I don’t know when she got the handgun, but I do know that yes, she did make that statement to the police the night that she was arrested. Because of the threat and the fact that she had a gun registered to her is the reason that we sought the search warrant.”

Buschow told Us that the police did not find the gun during the search.

A source told Us last month that the Melrose Place alum’s family, including her 20-year-old daughter Ava Sambora with ex-husband Richie Sambora, wanted Locklear to seek help.

“Heather has been in a very dark place for some time, prior to the most recent arrest,” the source explained. “Her family, led by daughter, Ava, has tried to get Heather to go to rehab for an extended period of time for help.”

Locklear, now 56, previously checked into rehab for a fifth time for her substance abuse issues in January 2017. “I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life,” Locklear told Us at the time. “Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead.”

