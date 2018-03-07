Police searched Heather Locklear’s California home on Tuesday, March 6, for a gun after she threatened to “shoot” officers when she was arrested for alleged domestic violence on February 25.

According to the search warrant the Ventura County Sheriff’s office shared on Tuesday, the 56-year-old actress “told deputies she would shoot them if they ever came back to her house again.”

“I don’t know when she got the handgun, but I do know that yes, she did make that statement to the police the night that she was arrested,” Sgt. Eric Buschow from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Us Weekly. “Because of the threat and the fact that she had a gun registered to her is the reason that we sought the search warrant.”

He added: “We did not find the weapon and she was not home during the search.”

As previously reported, Locklear was arrested in Thousand Oaks, California. Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Garo Kuredjian told Us at the time that authorities responded to the Melrose Place alum’s home around 10 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a domestic disturbance. “Locklear was uncooperative and agitated. She was not only verbally uncooperative but physically abusive to officers,” Kuredjian said. “She attacked three of our deputies and was arrested. There was also evidence that she had battered her boyfriend.”

The actress was arrested on a felony charge of domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor battery on a peace officer. A source confirmed to Us Weekly that Locklear is currently in a medical treatment facility. She has checked into rehabilitation facilities on several occasions through the years.

After reports that she was seeking treatment for substance abuse issues for the fifth time surfaced in January 2017, the actress told Us, “I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life. Currently, I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead.”

