Heather Locklear in Dark Place Before Domestic Violence Arrest

Heather Locklear made headlines on Monday, February 26, for her arrest for domestic violence, but the 56-year-old actress has been going through a rough time for awhile, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Heather has been in a very dark place for some time, prior to the most recent arrest,” the source explains. “Her family, led by daughter, Ava, has tried to get Heather to go to rehab for an extended period of time for help. Heather refuses … she will stop drinking for awhile, but will relapse.” (Locklear shares 20-year-old model daughter Ava Sambora with ex-husband Richie Sambora.)

“It’s truly a very sad situation,” the source continues. “No one can reach Heather, not her brother, Ava, or ex-husband, Richie Sambora, whom has remained close to her.”

As previously reported, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Garo Kuredjian told Us that the police responded to Locklear’s house on Sunday, February 25, after a 911 call was made to report a “domestic dispute.” The Melrose Place alum was charged with a felony of domestic violence and three counts of battery against an officer. She posted her bail of $20,000 on Monday.

“During the officer’s investigation Locklear was uncooperative and agitated, she was not only verbally uncooperative, but physically abusive to officers,” Kuredjian told Us. “She attacked three of our deputies and was arrested, there was also evidence that she had battered her boyfriend.”

The source added that “Heather feels that Hollywood has forgotten her and she hasn’t been offered any roles in a very long time.”

Locklear, who most recently starred on the TLC series Too Close to Home, has checked into rehab five times for substance abuse issues. After her most recent stint in January 2017, the Dynasty actress told Us, “I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life. Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead.”

This is not the six-time Golden Globe nominee’s first arrest. Back in September 2008, she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to a blood test, there was no no alcohol or illegal drugs in Locklear’s system at the time. The district attorney explained that medications she consumed for anxiety and depression may have impaired her ability to drive. She was sentenced to three years of probation and paid a fine of $700.

