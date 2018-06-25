Heather Locklear is a free woman again. The Melrose Place alum was released from jail on Monday, June 25, hours after she was arrested for misdemeanor battery on a police officer and emergency personnel.

The Daily Mail published photos of Locklear, 56, leaving the facility at 9:10 a.m. in a gray hoodie, plaid flannel pajama pants and flip-flops after her attorney, William Haney, posted her $20,000 bail. She partially covered her face with the hood of her sweatshirt as she made her way to her lawyer’s car.

“This is a very serious situation,” a source close to the actress tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Heather refuses to get further treatment. … Heather’s parents are asking [her boyfriend] Chris [Heisser] to stay away from Heather for a bit to give her some space to get the help she needs.”

As previously reported, Locklear was taken into police custody at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 24, after a family member called 911 to report a “disturbance” at the star’s home. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told Us that Locklear was “extremely intoxicated” when authorities arrived and that she allegedly punched a deputy and kicked an EMT. She was briefly hospitalized before being medically cleared and taken to jail.

The arrest came one week after the Golden Globe nominee (who has sought treatment at least six times through the years) underwent a psychiatric evaluation at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, California, in the wake of her recent erratic behavior. She was previously arrested in February on charges of domestic violence and misdemeanor battery on a police officer following a dispute with Heisser.

