Heather Locklear was arrested on Sunday, June 24, for two counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and emergency personnel, according to online records from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The Melrose Place alum, 56, was taken into police custody at approximately 11:30 p.m. She is being held at the Ventura County Jail on $20,000 bail. She is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26.

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, a family member called 911 earlier on Sunday to report that Locklear had been heavily intoxicated and extremely agitated. When authorities arrived at the home, the actress allegedly punched one of the deputies who tried to separate her from her family members. She also reportedly kicked an EMT while being placed on a gurney.

The website reported that Locklear was taken to a hospital before being booked in jail.

The news comes exactly one week after the Dynasty alum was hospitalized in Thousand Oaks, California, to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. A family member told police on June 17 that Locklear had been acting erratically and was looking for a gun to shoot herself prior to her hospitalization.

Her ex-fiancé and former Melrose Place costar Jack Wagner spoke out days later. “Listen, we all have our struggles and our issues. There’s no one that can say we don’t,” the actor, 58, told Extra on Wednesday, June 20. “Heather’s in my prayers. I love her and her family, and I just hope that she can really dig in and turn her life around. I love her to death.”

Locklear was previously arrested in February on charges of domestic violence and misdemeanor battery on a police officer following a dispute with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. The mother of 20-year-old daughter Ava (whom she shares with ex-husband Richie Sambora) sought treatment after that arrest.

