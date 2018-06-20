Heather Locklear‘s ex-fiancé and former Melrose Place costar, Jack Wagner, spoke about her hospitalization in a new interview on Wednesday, June 20.

“Listen, we all have our struggles and our issues. There’s no one that can say we don’t,” Wagner, 58, told Extra of Locklear, who remains in hospital after a family member called 911 on Sunday, June 17, to report that she was threatening to hurt herself.

“So Heather’s in my prayers. I love her and her family and I just hope that she can really dig in and turn her life around,” he said of the actress, who he dated from 2007 till 2011. “I love her to death and I just pray for the best for her and her family.

As previously reported, the Dynasty alum, 56, was hospitalized in Thousand Oaks, California, for psychiatric evaluation after a family member called emergency services to allege that Locklear was acting erratically and, according to TMZ, looking for a gun to shoot herself.

The Ventura Fire Department confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday that Locklear’s multimillion-dollar home has subsequently declared a “hazard” by authorities because of previous altercations at the property and because Locklear, who has one handgun registered in her name, had threatened to shoot deputies during an earlier incident.

Four months ago, Locklear was arrested at her six-bedroom home on a felony charge of domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer following a domestic dispute with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. Police told Us in February that Locklear was “uncooperative and agitated” and “threatened to shoot” the responding officers. She returned to rehab for the sixth time following her arrest.

A source told Us that Locklear’s daughter, Ava, 20, who she shares with ex-husband Richie Sambora, had been trying to get her mom to go to rehab for an extended period of time for help, but “Heather refuses. … She will stop drinking for a while, but will relapse. It’s a truly sad situation.”

