Heather Locklear is flying solo. The actress and her on-off boyfriend, Chris Heisser, have called it quits after a tumultuous year, Radar Online reports.

A source claimed to the website that the former couple “started fighting on Christmas Eve” and it escalated over the holidays. Heisser, 57, then reportedly moved out of Locklear’s house before the new year began.

In 2018, the Melrose Place alum, 57, and the former motocross rider’s rocky romance made headlines several times. Police responded to Locklear’s home on multiple occasions after fights between the two, in addition to other run-ins with the law.

The Dynasty alum was arrested for domestic violence in February 2018. A Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told Us Weekly at the time that Locklear “attacked three of our deputies” and there was also “evidence that she had battered her boyfriend.” According to a search warrant obtained by Us, Locklear claimed to police that Heisser had choked her to the point where it “stopped her from breathing,” which he denied and was never charged with. She briefly sought treatment days after her arrest.

That June, the Golden Globe nominee was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation and arrested again a week later for battering a police officer and an EMT. Hours after being released from jail, paramedics rushed to Locklear’s home and transported her to the hospital following a call about a possible overdose.

“Authorities were called when Heather said she had taken prescription medication and there [were] concerns she had taken more than she had been prescribed,” a source told Us at the time.

Locklear sought treatment again in late June, just weeks before Heisser pleaded guilty to driving under the influence. After a few quiet months, she was placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold as a precaution in November following a mental breakdown. She returned to rehab in December.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!