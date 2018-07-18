Heather Locklear’s boyfriend, Chris Heisser, will not face jail time after he pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence, the same day he was allegedly assaulted by the Melrose Place star.

A court official confirmed to Us Weekly that Heisser — who was Locklear’s high school sweetheart — will be given 36 months of probation, fined $2,377 and is required to complete a nine-month DUI program within one year. As part of his plea deal, the driving with a blood alcohol level of .15 or higher charge was subsequently dismissed.

Heisser’s arrest on February 26 came the same day police visited the T.J. Hooker star’s home after receiving a 911 call citing “reports of a domestic dispute.” The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told Us, “During the officer’s investigation Locklear was uncooperative and agitated, she was not only verbally uncooperative, but physically abusive to officers. She attacked three of our deputies and was arrested, there was also evidence that she had battered her boyfriend.” As a result, the former actress was charged with a felony of domestic violence and three counts of battery against an officer. Police later raided her home in March after the 56-year-old actress “told deputies she would shoot them if they ever came back to her house again” while being arrested for alleged domestic violence.

However, trouble was still to come. In June, Locklear was hospitalized after a family member called 911 and claimed that the Dynasty alum was threatening to hurt herself while acting erratically. One week later, Locklear was arrested for two counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and emergency personnel after a family member called 911 twice about a disturbance at Locklear’s home. When authorities arrived at the residence, an “intoxicated” Locklear was reportedly “very, very uncooperative” and allegedly kicked an EMT while being played on a gurney.

Multiple sources told Us Weekly on June 30 that the former Spin City actress was entering long-term treatment for mental health and other issues.

