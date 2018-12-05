Heather Locklear Returns to Rehab After Hospitalization

On the road to recovery. Heather Locklear has returned to rehab following her hospitalization, Us Weekly confirms.

While it’s unknown how long the 57-year-old will remain in a treatment facility, her family hopes she will spend a long time there, according to Radar Online, who first reported the news.

In November, a source exclusively told Us that Locklear was hospitalized one week after being placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold. “Heather will remain hospitalized for the time being,” the insider revealed. “It’s very serious and her family is gathering information needed to make a move for conservatorship.”

The Melrose Place alum was put on an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold last month following reports that she had assaulted her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. TMZ reported at the time that Locklear did not commit a crime and her hold was precautionary due to her therapist’s concerns.

“Heather’s family feels absolutely helpless and feels this could be the only way to save her life,” added the insider of The Perfect Man star’s ex-husband Richie Sambora and daughter Ava Sambora, who spent Thanksgiving together in L.A. before the aspiring actress headed to Greece on vacation. “She won’t stay in treatment and consistently checks out early.”

In February, Locklear was arrested for attacking a police officer following domestic dispute with Heisser. Four months later, she was handcuffed again for allegedly punching a deputy and kicking an EMT officer. She has also been hospitalized two other times this year, having received treatment in June for a possible overdose.

It is Locklear’s third stint in rehab this year. She has previously battled substance abuse issues. “Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down,” she wrote in an Instagram post in September. “Recovery is the best revenge. Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path.”

Locklear’s rep has no comment.

