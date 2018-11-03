Jennifer Hayn-Hilton, the EMT who accused Heather Locklear of attacking her in June, has filed a lawsuit against the actress, Us Weekly can confirm.

In court documents obtained by Us, Hayn-Hilton is seeking payment for medical expenses she says she incurred after Locklear allegedly assaulted her. She is also seeking compensation for loss of earnings, suit costs and other damages.

The suit alleges that Locklear, 57, “struck, kicked and battered” Hayn-Hilton and stated that she wished her children “would all die of AIDS,” while she was responding to a call at the Spin City actress’ home.

“My client was there to help Ms. Locklear when Ms. Locklear intentionally and maliciously kicked her in the neck and face,” Hayn-Hilton’s lawyer told Us on Friday, November 2. “This wasn’t the first time Ms. Locklear did this either, but hopefully something will be done to ensure it is the last.”

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Us in June that a family member called 911 two times regarding a “disturbance” at Locklear’s home and reported that the star was “extremely intoxicated.”

The Melrose Place actress was then arrested on two counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and emergency personnel. Following the incident, a source told Us that the EMT hired a lawyer to pursue a suit against Locklear for “injuries that resulted on the job” by her.

“At that level of intoxication, they had to have someone come out and check her health,” the insider told Us at the time. “The EMT was trying to help Heather and she went in to take her heart rate and as she got close, Heather kicked her in her face and neck area. The EMT was still trying to do her job, making sure she was stable for transport. The next day she woke up and could barely move her neck with pain radiating down her arm.”

Hours after the alleged attack took place, Locklear was hospitalized for a possible overdose. A source told Us Locklear was entering “long-term treatment for mental health and other issues,” following the incident.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that the California native will be charged with three misdemeanors. The charges include two counts of battery and one count of interfering with a law enforcement officer.

Us Weekly has reached out to Locklear’s rep for comment

