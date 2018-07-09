Heather Locklear is still dealing with the consequences from her recent arrest. The Melrose Place alum is facing a possible lawsuit from the EMT who she allegedly “kicked in her face and neck area” after she was arrested for two counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and emergency personnel on June 24, a source tells Us Weekly.

The source tells Us that the female EMT hired a lawyer last week after suffering “injuries that resulted on the job by Heather Locklear.”

“At that level of intoxication, they had to have someone come out and check her health,” the source tells Us. “The EMT was trying to help Heather and she went in to take her heart rate and as she got close, Heather kicked her in her face and neck area. The EMT was still trying to do her job, making sure she was stable for transport. The next day she woke up and could barely move her neck with pain radiating down her arm.”

The source adds that the EMT missed the rest of the week of work and when she returned, she was placed on “limited duty.” As of Monday, July 9, the female has “still not been able to resume full duty.”

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Us Weekly last month that Locklear was taken into police custody on June 24 after a family member called 911 twice about a “disturbance” at the Dynasty alum’s home and reported Locklear was “extremely intoxicated.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us on June 30 that the actress is getting long-term treatment for mental health issues after the incident.

“Heather has a pretty big team giving her support,” an insider told Us. “The family is hopeful this time around that she will get better whereas the many times before they were not.”

The first source also alleges that Locklear was “saying personal, hurtful things” to the EMT, who is “may seek punitive damages.”

According to the first source, if Locklear “wants to make things right” and “the number is correct” after her rehab stint, the EMT is “willing to work with them to make it right.”

Us Weekly reached out the EMT’s lawyer, Kevin Flahavan, about the incident. He had no comment beyond saying his only concern was his client’s health and well-being.

