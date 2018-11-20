Heather Locklear’s Lawyer Is Consulting Britney Spears’ Conservators

Heather Locklear’s loved ones are considering putting her under a conservatorship after she was reportedly placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

“Heather’s lawyer is consulting with Britney Spears’ conservatorship lawyers,” a source close to the 57-year-old actress’ legal team tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Heather’s family feels absolutely helpless and feels this could be the only way to save her life. She won’t stay in treatment and consistently checks out early.”

The source notes that the possible conservatorship “would be of Heather as a person only, nothing involving her finances or estate.”

TMZ reported that the Melrose Place alum was hospitalized as a precaution on Sunday, November 18, after a therapist determined that she was having another mental breakdown.

Spears, 36, has been under the guidance of a conservatorship since 2008, after she was hospitalized in the wake of a much-publicized breakdown and divorce from Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12. The Grammy winner cannot make personal or financial decisions without the approval of her father, Jamie Spears, and lawyer Andrew Wallet due to an undisclosed mental illness.

The news of Locklear’s latest hospitalization came after a difficult few months. She was arrested in February for allegedly attacking a police officer after a dispute with her boyfriend, Chris Heisser. She briefly sought treatment the following month. Days after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation in June, Locklear was arrested again and later charged with battery on a police officer and an EMT.

The Blast was first to report that Locklear’s family is considering a conservatorship.

With reporting by Jen Heger

