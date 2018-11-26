Not out of the woods yet. Heather Locklear is still in the hospital after being placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold last week.

“Heather will remain hospitalized for the time being,” a source close to the 57-year-old’s legal team exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s very serious and her family is gathering information needed to make a move for conservatorship.”

Multiple reports revealed Locklear was put on an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold on November 18. The Daily Mail claimed she had assaulted her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, but TMZ asserted no crime had been committed and the hold was merely precautionary. Locklear’s therapist realized the actress was having a mental breakdown that afternoon, and someone called 911, according to TMZ.

Now Locklear’s allies are seeking outside help. “Heather’s lawyer is consulting with Britney Spears’ conservatorship lawyers,” a source exclusively told Us last week. “Heather’s family feels absolutely helpless and feels this could be the only way to save her life. She won’t stay in treatment and consistently checks out early.”

That source also revealed the conservatorship “would be of Heather as a person only, nothing involving her finances or estate.”

The Melrose Place alum’s ex-husband Richie Sambora spent Thanksgiving with their daughter, 21-year-old Ava Sambora. Another source told Us that the pair enjoyed a quiet, private holiday with a meal prepared by a personal chef.

Locklear was arrested in February for attacking a police officer after a domestic dispute with Heisser. Then, in June, she was arrested again after allegedly punching a sheriff’s deputy and kicking an EMT, the latter of whom sued her for damages this month. She was also hospitalized two other times this year, including treatment for a possible overdose in June.

Meanwhile, Ava has been struggling with her mom’s setbacks. “This erratic behavior is heartbreaking for Ava,” an insider told Us in July. “She has been really sad and just down lately, out of sorts and not her usual self, Richie has been a great support system for her and she’s leaning on him. … [She] just wants the old Heather back.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!