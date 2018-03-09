New details are emerging about Heather Locklear’s arrest for alleged domestic abuse, including that she told cops that her boyfriend choked her to the point where she couldn’t breathe, according to a search warrant obtained by Us Weekly.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy said when cops arrived on the scene, the police heard arguing coming from the bedroom.

When the cops walked into the room, they found Christopher Heisser “standing on the side of the bed leaning over Locklear and holding her wrists.” The warrant noted that Heisser was bleeding from his nose, “had redness on his chest,” and told deputies she attacked and repeatedly struck him, therefore he had to defend himself. He said she bit his face as she acted “crazy, angry and wild.”

As previously reported, cops raided the home of the 56-year-old actress on Tuesday, March 6, to obtain a handgun after she “told deputies she would shoot them if they ever came back to her house again,” and it was discovered she “had a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver registered in her name,” during the investigation.

Per the search warrant, Locklear told cops Heisser did choke her “20-30 minutes” before they arrived and that it “stopped her from breathing.” It’s noted in the warrant that she repeatedly yelled that he choked her, but she “would not cooperate with the investigation.” When the deputy asked Heisser if he had choked Locklear, he responded, “I didn’t touch her.”

Though Locklear refused medical treatment, it was determined that she would be taken to Los Robles Hospital following the choking claims to get medical clearance per the strangulation protocol.

The warrant also notes that Heather had a history of drug and alcohol-related incidents, including a call in 2012 where she was reported to be suicidal.

As previously reported, the Melrose Place alum was arrested in Thousand Oaks, California, on February 25, following a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance. “Locklear was uncooperative and agitated,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Garo Kuredjian told Us following the arrest. “She was not only verbally uncooperative but physically abusive to officers,” Kuredjian said. “She attacked three of our deputies and was arrested. There was also evidence that she had battered her boyfriend.”

Locklear has since entered treatment.

