Actor Jack Wagner's Family Album With Sons Harrison and Peter

Boy dad. Jack Wagner has been a staple on the small screen for decades, but one of his most proud roles is dad to Harrison and Peter.

The actor married his General Hospital costar Kristina Wagner in 1993, three years after they welcomed son Peter. The actress gave birth to Harrison in 1994. After 13 years of marriage, the spouses got divorced in 2006. The duo subsequently shifted their attention to coparenting.

“We get along great. We’re very present parents and very good friends,” Jack told Us Weekly in April 2015. “It’s very unique. We still love each other very much.”

The Melrose Place alum and his ex-wife even reunited on screen when Kristina appeared on his Hallmark Channel series, When Calls The Heart.

“I think we were both apprehensive, both a little bit nervous,” Jack admitted to Us at the time. “She’s just a sweet, genuinely loving person — that’s who she is — so the crew and other cast members just fell in love with her.”

The soap star added that it was his idea to bring Kristina into the series.

“Sure enough, I passed [the idea] by her, she started on the show and it’s just been fantastic,” Jack explained. “I know that the emotion and the real beauty that Kristina had on General Hospital, the chemistry our characters had, really builds through this season.”

Following his divorce from Kristina, Jack dated his former Melrose Place costar Heather Locklear from 2007 to 2011. After they called off their engagement in November 2011, he dated his Bold and the Beautiful castmate Ashley Jones from 2012 to 2015. Jack also revealed during his 2012 stint on Dancing With the Stars that he recently met his daughter, Kerry, for the first time after her mother placed her for adoption two decades prior.

The Wagner family faced tragedy in June 2022 when news broke that Harrison died at the age of 27. Years prior, Jack had revealed his younger son was missing amid a battle with addiction.

“I’m going to ask those who want to share their fears, addictions & struggles to do so w me via Twitter. We can face them 2gether, I’ll start,” the Santa Barbara actor tweeted in July 2016. “I fear for my youngest sons safety. Harrison has struggled w drugs & alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He’s relapsed & is MIA 5 days.”

Days later, Jack confirmed Harrison had “been in touch” as the actor continued to ask for prayers for his son. More recently, Harrison has documented his ups and downs via Instagram.

“Life is a roller coaster. It is all transformation and how we grow as humans to have the power and willingness to make a change …. And remember, no matter what the past says about u or what you did there’s ALWAYSSS room for forgiveness as long as u are willing to forgive YOURSELF,” Harrison penned in September 2021. “It is NEVER TO LATE TO MAKE A CHANGE IN ONES LIFE Let alone, if u are struggling believe me… I’ve been there. But we come out on the other seeing the world through a different Lens ❤️☀️.”

Scroll through for more on the Wagner family: