Remembering her love. Sophia Bui, the longtime girlfriend of General Hospital star Jack Wagner’s son Harrison Wagner, is opening up about his death the best way she knows how — through a “love letter to [her] babe.”

“Seven years, on and off, round and round we loved each other. For better or for worse,” the Minx star, 27, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 7, under a photo of herself with her late beau. “In sickness and in health. Sorry, I missed yr calls in the middle of the night these last few days. I miss sleeping in yr polar bear arms, curled up. I miss sending you silly animal videos. I miss you sending gorgeous songs that made me cry.”

Bui, who called Harrison “the balm that soothed my soul,” shared that she was “so brokenhearted” but the California native would always be “my guy.”

“I was never alone in this world with you. You were the balm that soothed my soul,” the Texas native gushed, adding, “I will always choose to love you in this world and in any other life.”

The Top Gun: Maverick actress concluded the post with a trail of broken heart emojis.

In addition to the touching tribute, Bui also posted a handful of Instagram stories of herself and Harrison throughout the years, including one of Harrison kissing her cheek as they smile for the camera.

Earlier on Wednesday, Harrison’s older brother Peter Wager broke his silence in memoriam of his younger sibling’s memory. “Always with you,” the actor, 31, captioned a handful of throwback photos of the two via Instagram.

The heartfelt dedications come just one day after Harrison was pronounced dead in North Hollywood, California, at 5:14 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday.

The DJ’s body was found in a parking lot in North Hollywood on Monday. Following the autopsy, the medical examiner deferred the cause of death and more investigation has been requested. According to the filing, once the tests and studies come back, the doctor will evaluate the case again.

Harrison’s father Jack, 62, has yet to speak out about the sudden loss of his son, who he shares with ex-wife Kristina Wagner. The former soap opera stars, who met on the set of General Hospital, tied the knot in 1993 before calling it quits 13 years later. (The former couple also share son Peter and the Melrose Place alum is dad to daughter Kerry from a previous relationship.)

Prior to his death, Harrison faced a long battle with addiction that led to his disappearance in 2016. His dad Jack, 62, turned to social media for help finding his son at the time, writing via Twitter, “I fear for my youngest son’s safety. Harrison has struggled w drugs & alcohol just as I did when I was younger. He’s relapsed & is MIA 5 days.”

Luckily, the music producer was found five days later following the scare. Harrison, for his part, became increasingly vocal about his attempts to turn his life around.

“It is NEVER TO LATE TO MAKE A CHANGE IN ONES LIFE Let alone, if u are struggling believe me … I’ve been there. But we come out on the other seeing the world through a different Lens ❤️☀️,” he wrote via Instagram in September 2021.

Harrison’s final post, shared on May 22, was also one of optimism. “Focus. YOU are left with YOU and your thoughts. 🤔,” he captioned a picture of himself in Los Angeles.

