When Calls the Heart costars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are officially husband and wife.

McGarry, 39, confirmed the couple’s relationship status during a panel at the annual Hearties Family Reunion fan event on Saturday, September 14. “That ring on your finger, I hope it’s not a prop,” a panel host asked McGarry in an Instagram clip from the event.

He responded, “No, it’s not a prop.”

McGarry proceeded to show off the ring to attendees, who applauded his wedding news. He did not share more details about the pair’s nuptials, including when and where they tied the knot.

McGarry and Wallace, 35, met in 2018 when they joined the cast of When Calls the Heart season 6, which premiered the following year. McGarry has continued to appear as Nathan Grant on the hit series, while Wallace’s character, Fiona Miller, was written off ahead of season 11 earlier this year due to scheduling conflicts.

In addition to costarring on When Calls the Heart, the duo played onscreen love interests in the 2022 Hallmark Channel movies Feeling Butterflies and My Grown-Up Christmas List.

McGarry confirmed their romance in November 2020 by sharing several Polaroid snaps via Instagram. “Photo evidence 📸,” he captioned the post.

Two years later, they confirmed their engagement in a joint Instagram post. “Forever ❤️,” they wrote alongside a December 2022 video of Wallace flashing her ring at the camera before embracing McGarry for a kiss.

The two have continued to share their love for each other via social media. “Kayla Wallace told me day one that she was a dancer – and she wasn’t lying!” McGarry captioned a montage of clips of Wallace busting a move via Instagram in October 2023. “I’ve loved watching her dance through her 20’s and am so grateful I get to watch her continue into her 30’s! Happy birthday darling – the best is yet to come xo.”

Wallace, for her part, called her now-husband “the love of my life” in a March birthday tribute. “How wonderful it is to spend life with you,” she wrote alongside Instagram photos of the pair and their adorable pup.

McGarry opened up about his and Wallace’s wedding plans in a March interview with Entertainment Tonight, teasing that when it comes to his attire and doing a first look, he would do “whatever Kayla wants.”

As for their vows, McGarry said theirs would be both personal and funny. “You’ve got an audience,” he explained. “You got to throw a joke or two at them. Lighten the mood.”

McGarry also teased that some of their When Calls the Heart costars would be on the guest list. “It’s going to be intimate, but I know there will be a couple of familiar faces there,” he told the outlet.