Celebrity Weddings of 2024: Stars Who Got Married This Year 

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner went to the chapel in 2024 and got married.

Turner found love with Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a live TV ceremony on January 4.

“I have learned that you are the woman I can’t live without. I learned that you make me calm with the touch of your hand. I’ve learned you make me laugh with the easy comfort of a long-lost friend,” Turner gushed in his vows. “I’ve learned you are a strong and independent woman, and your strength gives me joy. I’ve learned that you make me a better person, a better man because of your sensitivity and soft voice. Theresa, I now know I have found a full partner to share the experiences life will throw at us.”

This is the second marriage for both Turner and Nist, who lost their first spouses in 2017 and 2014, respectively.

