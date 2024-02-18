Big Brother winner Cody Calafiore is a married man, tying the knot with fiancée Cristie Laratta on Friday, February 16.

“The Calafiores 🤍,” Laratta wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 18, sharing photos from their nuptials. “Huge thank you to everyone who helped make this day so perfect 🤍.”

Calafiore, 33, looked dapper in a black suit with a matching bowtie, while Laretta stunned in an off-the-shoulder, lace Martina Liana gown.

The couple wed in their home state of New Jersey surrounded by loved ones and Big Brother alumni, including Derrick Levasseur, Enzo Palumbo, Tiffany Mitchell and Cody’s brother Paulie Calafiore.

“Congrats Cody and Cristie,” Paulie, 35, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, resharing wedding photos. “Whattup sisssssss!”

Cody, who appeared on Big Brother seasons 16 and 22, started dating Laratta in September 2015. After seven years together, Cody proposed in October 2022.

Amid their romance, Laratta was diagnosed with stage 2 Hodgkin lymphoma.

“It’s insane how in the blink of an eye someone can come along and completely change everything for you in life,” Cody, who won Big Brother season 22, wrote via Instagram in February 2017. “6 months ago, my beautiful girlfriend Cristie was diagnosed with cancer. Today I am very happy to say she’s going in for her last chemo treatment and I couldn’t be more proud of the strength and resilience she has shown through this crazy time in her life.”

He added at the time: “She is such a beautiful girl inside and out and I couldn’t have been more proud of how she fought through this! You are one of the strongest and most unbelievable woman I have ever met and I am truly blessed to be with someone like you!”

LaRatta completed chemotherapy in 2017 shortly before she learned that she was in remission. Three years later, Cody returned to Big Brother for its all-stars season in 2020. After his victory, he exclusively told Us Weekly how Laratta had supported him in the competition — and if he’d returned for a third season.

“If Big Brother ever calls, there’s no way I can not say yes. If Cristie lets me,” he told Us in October 2020. “I don’t know what she went through during this. I know it was definitely hard for her. I appreciate everything Big Brother’s ever done for me. The first time was a great opportunity. This time was an incredible opportunity. So if they need me, who am I to say no?”