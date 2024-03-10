San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Marries Jenna Brandt

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt have tied the knot!

The couple were all smiles as they posed together on their wedding day on Saturday, March 9, per photos obtained by TMZ. Purdy, 24, rocked a tux while Brandt, also 24, stunned in a white strapless mermaid-style gown and veil.

Ahead of the pair’s nuptials in Des Moines, Iowa, the NFL star’s sister, Whittney Purdy, shared a snap of Brandt — who wore white silk pajamas and threw her hands up in the air. “Let’s get you Purdy’d up,” Whittney wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday.

Brock popped the question to Brandt prior to his 2023-2024 NFL season in July 2023. “My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

In her own post, Brandt shared via Instagram: “We get to do life together … forever! Brock Purdy – I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say.”

Before walking down the aisle, Brandt was seen celebrating in a series of sweet snaps shared via social media by Whittney — who teased that Brandt would be saying “I do” soon. “Mrs. Purdy in 3 weeks,” Whittney revealed via Instagram Story, alongside a ring emoji.

“Counting down the days till she says I DO🤍💍,” Whittney captioned a snap via Instagram. While rocking a white babydoll dress, Brandt posed alongside Whittney and Brock’s mom, Carrie Purdy. The NFL star’s mom gushed about Brandt and Whittney in the comments section, writing, “2 Beauty’s! We Can’t Wait! Love you!”

One month prior to her celebration with Brock’s sister and mom, Brandt seemingly headed to Telluride, Colorado, for a bachelorette party with her pals. “Snowwwwww in love w/ @brock.purdy13 ❄️,” she captioned pics via Instagram. “Best friends in the best spot for the best weekend🤍.”

Brock and Brandt seemingly met at Iowa State University, where they were both freshmen in 2018. In November 2022, Brandt confirmed their relationship in a post via Instagram. “My roots and my boy,” she wrote.

The wedding comes on the heels of Brock’s 49ers loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII last month. (Brock was drafted by the 49ers in January 2022 and given the annual moniker of “Mr. Irrelevant.”)

After the loss, Brandt took to her Instagram to share a snap of the two kissing and having a sweet embrace on the field. “What a season to be proud & thankful for,” she wrote, to which he responded, “Love you girl. Thanks for all you do babe.”