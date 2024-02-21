San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s fiancée, Jenna Brandt, is one step closer to being a bride.

Brandt, 24, was seen celebrating the couple’s upcoming nuptials in a sweet series of Instagram images shared by the NFL pro’s sister, Whittney Purdy.

For the occasion, Brandt donned a white babydoll dress with strappy sandals, making her look complete with a fitting white sash. She posed with her future sister-in-law and Brock’s mother, Carrie Purdy, in front of a neutral backdrop surrounded by a stunning balloon display.

“Counting down the days till she says I DO🤍💍,” Whittney captioned the happy snaps on Tuesday, February 20.

Carrie gushed over Whittney and Brandt in the comments section, writing, “2 Beauty’s! We Can’t Wait!❤ Love you!❤️🥰.”

In an Instagram Story that has since expired, Whittney revealed that Brandt will officially become “Mrs. Purdy in 3 weeks 💍.”

Last month, Brandt appeared to celebrate her bachelorette party with close friends during a girls’ trip to Telluride, Colorado.

“Snowwwwww in love w/ @brock.purdy13 ❄️,” she captioned photos and videos of herself with her girlfriends on the cozy vacation. “Best friends in the best spot for the best weekend🤍.”

After meeting as freshmen at Iowa State University in 2018, Brandt went Instagram official with Brock, 24, in November 2022 when she shared a photo of them posing together in Iowa and wrote, “My roots and my boy.”

At the time, Brock swooned over his now-fiancée in the comments, writing, “My girl!”

One month later, the couple were seen sharing a kiss after one of Brock’s games. Before he went pro, Brandt was often seen watching Brock play alongside his family.

Their romance went to the next level last July when Brock popped the question just before the 2023-2024 football season. He announced the milestone via Instagram at the time, writing, “My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ.”

He added, “Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!”

The pair took a break from wedding planning as Brock and the 49ers prepared to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11. The 49ers lost the game 25-22 in a teeth-clenching overtime, but Brandt was by Brock’s side to offer support.

She posted an Instagram photo of the two sharing a kiss on the field, adding the caption, “What a season to be proud & thankful for❤️.”

Brock also sent love to his future wife in the comments section, writing, “Love you girl. Thanks for all you do babe.”