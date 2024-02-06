Brock Purdy was dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant,” but he’s embracing the nickname ahead of his appearance in Super Bowl LVIII.

“Do I think it’s time to pick a new nickname? I’m OK with ‘Mr. Irrelevant.’ It’s all good,” the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, 24, said with a smile while talking to reporters on Monday, February 5, per the NFL’s official X account.

Purdy, who recently got engaged to Jenna Brandt, was given the moniker when he was drafted No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. (“Mr. Irrelevant” has been given every year to the player who’s chosen last.)

Despite his start, Purdy earned his first-string spot when 49ers quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance suffered injuries last year. Now, Purdy will be making his first Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, February 11.

During Monday’s press conference, Purdy humbly reflected on making his way to football’s biggest night.

“I mean, the bottom line is, life isn’t about you. That’s what I believe,” Purdy said, per the NFL’s official X account. “Being a part of something bigger than yourself, you know, you get wrapped up in getting all the glory and the fame and the status, and I feel like that’s a shallow life and that can fade away pretty quickly.”

He continued, “So, for me, obviously, we’re playing in the Super Bowl. I’m very honored and thankful; I wanna win a championship for this organization, but more than anything, I’m trying to just serve my guys on this team well and love on ‘em well and the whole organization and everyone in my life. That’s how I view it.”

Despite playing for the opposing team, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had nothing but positive things to say about Purdy.

“How can you not cheer for that man?” Kelce, 34, said during a press conference on Tuesday, February 6, per the 49ers official X account. “The way he’s done it. The naysayers, how he’s been able to fight through everybody saying what type of quarterback he is. You can’t help but to root for the guy.”

Kelce added, “I’m gonna bite my teeth during the game. … Just who he is, I had him on my ‘New Heights’ podcast of mine with my brother and he was just a humble good guy. You can just tell he’s in it for the right reasons. You can definitely cheer for him but I’ll be rooting against him on Sunday.”