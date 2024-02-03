Win or lose, Jeremy Renner, Saweetie, Harry Shum Jr. and more celebrities are faithful to the San Francisco 49ers.

The football team — named after the 1849 gold rush in Northern California and dubbed the Niners by fans — was founded in 1946 and joined the NFL three years later. The 49ers were a powerhouse in the league during the ‘80s and ‘90s, winning five Super Bowls in 1981, 1984, 1988, 1989 and 1994.

It wasn’t until 2012 that the 49ers made it back to the big game, but they lost to the Baltimore Ravens. In 2020, the team made its seventh Super Bowl appearance, losing once again to the Kansas City Chiefs. Diehard fans, including Renner, were at the championship that year and have been waiting to get back ever since.

“Let’s go niners!! #miami #SuperBowl,” Renner wrote via Instagram in February 2020, sharing a snap of himself on the field.

The actor was quick to celebrate in January 2024 after the 49ers won the NFC Championship game and earned a bid to Super Bowl LVIII, noting via social media that he’d be in Las Vegas to cheer them on.

The 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy and star running back Christian McCaffrey, will play the Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy in February 2024.

Scroll down to see which celebrities are always rooting for the Niners to win big: