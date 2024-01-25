Brock Purdy’s cheering squad has always been loud — even when he was dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” after being drafted last in the 2022 NFL draft.

“They’ve believed in me even though I was the last draft pick,” Purdy told CBS News Bay Area in December 2022 after his first start as the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. “They’ve always been telling me, ‘You’re good enough, and we know that you can do it.’ And so, to see them after that performance meant a lot to me and [I’m] so very blessed to have them as my family.”

Purdy’s inner squad, including parents Shawn and Carrie Purdy and siblings Whittney and Chubba, have since become fixtures at his games. The quarterback’s fiancée, Jenna Brandt, is also frequently seen at the California stadium.

When his family can’t make a game, they take a group photo with Brock on the big screen in the background to show him love.

“Happy New Year Family & Friends!❤️ We Love You BP & Niners! Cheers to A New Year! Bang Bang!🎉❤️🏈,” Carrie wrote via Instagram in December 2023 while watching her son celebrate another win on TV.

Scroll down to meet Brock’s family:

Shawn and Carrie Purdy

Brock’s dad, Shawn, grew up in Florida and played minor league baseball in the late ‘80s. He started 70 games, according to The Athletic and played for the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics and the then-California Angels.

Shawn’s wife, Carrie, was raised in California. After tying the knot, the couple settled in Arizona and started their family. The pair welcomed their three children, Brock, Whittney, and Chubba, in 1999, 1997 and 2001, respectively. Carrie and Shawn own their own pool business called Fantastic Spa Outlet.

Whittney Purdy

Whittney is the second eldest Purdy child and the only girl. She was born in November 1997, nearly two years after Brock was born in December 1999. Whittney played softball at Southeastern University in Florida and after graduation returned to Arizona.

She’s been dating Jared Austin Schmidt since November 2022.

Preston ‘Chubba’ Purdy

Chubba is the youngest of the Purdy family born in July 2001. He is also a football player, having started his college career at Florida State University. He transferred to University of Nebraska in January 2022 before moving to University of Nevada in January 2024. Chubba is a quarterback like big brother Brock.

Jenna Brandt

Brandt seemingly met her now-fiancé Brock while attending Iowa State University. They were both freshmen in 2018. While Brock played football in college, Brandt was a volleyball player. She transferred to University of Northern Iowa in December 2020.

Brandt confirmed her relationship with Brock via Instagram in November 2022. “My roots and my boy🤍,” she captioned a series of snaps in her home state of Iowa. The NFL player proposed to Brandt in July 2023.