Olivia Culpo is putting her future in-laws on the map — thanks to her TikTok account.

The model is engaged to San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, and his parents ­ — Lisa and Ed McCaffrey — have made a rare appearance on Olivia’s social media account, causing fans to gush over their sweet relationship.

“Find a mother in law who matches your post game energy,” Olivia captioned an October 2023 TikTok that showed her dancing with Lisa while celebrating a 49ers win.

Lisa also made a second appearance in a “Get Ready With Me” TikTok when the model was preparing for one of Christian’s games.

“Do you really like him for real though? … You swear?” Lisa asked. Olivia replied, “It’s the real thing. It’s the real deal.”

Lisa then wanted to know “why” Olivia wanted to marry her son. “I’d have to write you a book,” the model responded.

Christian, for his part, has shared various details about his life leading up to NFL fame — especially how his dad prepared him to become a professional football player at 8 years old.

“He had us doing dynamic warmups dude. No sodas, bedtime 7:30,” Christian shared on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast in March 2023. “They would take our phone ‘til I left for high school, at a time. He’s going to hate me for saying all this, but it worked.”

He added, “Diet was always important. Sleep was always important. Now, we were kids, man. We could go over to the friends’ house, it wasn’t anything like that. But when it came to sports and to school, it was, ‘Hey if you want to be here, here are the things you need to do.’”

Keep reading for details on Christian’s family:

Lisa McCaffrey

Christian’s mom, Lisa, is a podcast host. She and football reporter Ashley Adamson are the voices behind the “Your Mom” podcast.

When it comes to having kids in the NFL, Lisa made it clear that she never pushed any of her sons to find success in sports.

“Who knows if they are going to be talented or not,” she told The Denver Post in 2015. “But I want them to be involved in what they love. If that’s books or music, that’s a good thing, too.”

Ed McCaffrey

Ed was also a professional football player. He was a wide receiver in the NFL for 13 seasons and played on the New York Giants from 1991 to 1993, the San Francisco 49ers in 1994 and the Denver Broncos from 1995 to 2003.

Max McCaffrey

Christian’s eldest brother is also a former NFL wide receiver. He signed with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016. After being moved around, from 2016 to 2019, Max took coaching gigs. He joined the University of Northern Colorado coaching staff in 2020 before becoming an offensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins in 2023.

Dylan McCaffrey

Dylan is younger than Christian and is also a football player. Initially, he was the quarterback at the University of Michigan from 2017 to 2021 before transferring to the University of Northern Colorado.

Luke McCaffrey

The youngest brother is also a football player. After playing at the University of Nebraska from 2019 to 2020, he transferred to Rice University where he plays as a wide receiver