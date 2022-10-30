No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books.

The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was set up with McCaffrey in June 2019.

One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that Culpo and the former Carolina Panthers star were spending time together. The duo, however, kept their romance somewhat private in the months that followed.

It wasn’t until February 2020, that the couple publicly confirmed their relationship while attending the NFL Honors ceremony in Miami, Florida. That same month, the twosome gushed over their budding romance on Valentine’s Day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend. Thank you for changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible,” Culpo wrote via Instagram at the time. “You are the definition of an answered prayer. I am the luckiest girl in the world.”

The running back, for his part, shared a series of PDA-filled pictures from his first year with The Culpo Sisters star on social media. “Never a dull moment with you. Happy Valentine’s Day,” he captioned the snaps.

As the pair have grown in their relationship — and in their respective careers — they have continued to show one another support.

“When your gf is on the cover of @si_swimsuit, you do a victory lap on paddle board,” McCaffrey wrote via Instagram in July 2020 after Culpo landed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover for the first time. “A constant inspiration to everyone who knows you! ❤️ ⭐️.”

Two years later, the twosome reflected on how far they’d come as a unit while celebrating their three-year anniversary in June 2022.

“I’m so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance. The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility,” Culpo wrote via an Instagram tribute to her man. “Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more ❤️ ❤️.”

The Stanford University alum sang his girlfriend’s praises in a similar post, writing, “Hard to believe it’s been 3 years with my best friend. … Thanks for making me laugh, always sticking by my side, and inspiring me every day! ❤️.”

During the 2022 football season, Culpo had McCaffrey’s back when he was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers.

“I’m so proud of you Christian! Seeing your light shine is one of my favorite things in life and I’m beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali, the place I’ve called home for the last 8 years,” the businesswoman wrote via Instagram in October 2022. “Niners Nation, let’s go!”

Scroll down to see Culpo and McCaffrey’s romance from the beginning: