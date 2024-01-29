Olivia Culpo couldn’t be more proud of her fiancé, Christian McCaffrey, as he prepares for his first Super Bowl.

“You deserve it all Christian ❤️ I love you so so much,” Culpo, 31, captioned an Instagram video after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 28.

The clip showed Culpo and McCaffrey, 27, hugging on the field and chest-bumping in a sweet postgame moment. The running back wore an NFC Championship hat and T-shirt while Culpo donned a black jacket with McCaffrey’s last name and jersey number on the back.

“Watching the love of your life live out his dream is the best feeling in the world,” she added in text placed over the video.

Before kickoff on Sunday, Culpo gave fans a glimpse of her chic outfit while posing in the end zone and later snapped a selfie from her seat. She prayed with her fellow 49ers fans in an additional Instagram Story photo.

Culpo got emotional when the game came to an end and the 49ers officially clinched their place in Super Bowl LVIII. “NINERS WIN,” she captioned an Instagram Story video, which showed her gently dabbing her eyes and clapping in the stands. “Super Bowl bound baby !!!!!!!”

As the celebrations continued, Culpo joined her future mother-in-law, Lisa, on the field to support McCaffrey and his teammates. “Mom we’re going to Vegas!!!!” Culpo teased via social media.

McCaffrey and Culpo’s romance began in June 2019 following her split from former NFL star Danny Amendola. The pair initially kept their relationship relatively private until they attended the NFL Honors ceremony together in February 2020. McCaffrey proposed in April 2023 after nearly four years of dating.

Ahead of their engagement, Culpo gave Us Weekly exclusive insight into what makes her relationship with McCaffrey a success. “We’re both really understanding about [our] schedules and the way that things have to work for the time being, and that definitely helps,” she told Us in November 2022. “I think when you’re on the same page with that … you really can make it work.”

Culpo wasn’t the only significant other to celebrate the big 49ers win on Sunday. Kristin Juszczyk and her husband, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, shared a kiss in the locker room after the game. (Kristin has been getting attention this season for her custom-made NFL gear, recently designing Kansas City Chiefs jackets for Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes.)

The 49ers will face off against the Chiefs on Sunday, February 11, in a rematch of the 2020 Super Bowl, which saw the Chiefs taking home the Lombardi Trophy after a 31-20 victory. (The 49ers last won the Super Bowl in 1995.)