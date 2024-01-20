Kyle Juszczyk’s wife, Kristin Juszczyk, has changed the game when it comes to NFL sideline style.

Kristin, who married the San Francisco 49ers fullback in 2019, is known for repurposing team jerseys and other gear into chic outfits.

“I’m like, ‘Wow, this would be a really fun challenge for me. How can I make something for every game, and how can I continue to make different styles?’” Kristin told San Francisco’s KRON4 News in January 2024. “Women want to wear things they feel comfortable in, and for me, I try to take silhouettes and shapes I would wear in my everyday life. I’m like, ‘How can I mimic this look into sportswear?’”

Kristin has transformed traditional NFL merch into chic corsets, flared miniskirts and even a puffer coat.

“Everyone has these jerseys, but it’s cold for most of these games, especially when you get into postseason, so they cover it up with jackets,” she added. “So I’m like ‘OK, how can [I] re-invent the jersey, and make it so they can represent their favorite player in cold weather?’”

Scroll below to see Kristin’s impeccable game day style: