Kristin Juszczyk never doubted that husband Kyle Juszczyk would make it to the LVIII Super Bowl.
Kristin, 29, shared the secret message she sewed into the sleeve of her jacket ahead of the San Francisco 49ers win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28. In an Instagram clip, Kristin’s friends helped her turn her sleeves inside out, revealing the note, “Super Bowl Bound,” embroidered in white thread. Kristin threw her head back while clapping and cheering for Kyle, who serves as the team’s fullback.
The rest of the designer’s puffer jacket featured her last name written on the sleeves, Kyle’s football number, 44, on her chest and back, stripes and “National Football Conference Championship” sewn into the bottom.
She paired the outerwear with a Prada crop top and leather pants. Her glam featured bronzy eyeshadow, long lashes and highlighted cheeks. Her brunette hair was parted down the slide and slicked back into a high ponytail.
Kristin’s NFL-inspired designs have made their way around to other WAGs including Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles and more.
Swift, 34, and Mahomes, 28, twinned in one of her designs while watching their respective men — Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes — play as the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Miami Dolphins on January 14.
Their jackets featured the Chiefs’ colors, red, gold and white, as well as Kelce, 34, and Patrick’s last names and football numbers.
Biles, 26, meanwhile, rocked Kristin’s design while out and about with husband Jonathan Owens. The puffer vest featured Owens’ team, the Green Bay Packers’ colors, along with his last name and number. Kristin topped the design off with a flannel lining featuring the Packers’ flag, an NFL patch, an Olympics patch and personalized pockets.
Kristin also designed a jacket for Taylor Lautner, who had the blue and silver garment delivered to him on the field during the Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams earlier this month.