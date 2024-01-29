Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Kristin Juszczyk Reveals Secret Message She Embroidered in Her Sleeve at 49ers Game

By
Kristin Juszczyk Reveals Secret Message Embroidered in Her Sleeve at 49ers Game
Kristin Juszczyk Courtesy of Kristin Juszczy/Instagram

Kristin Juszczyk never doubted that husband Kyle Juszczyk would make it to the LVIII Super Bowl.

Kristin, 29, shared the secret message she sewed into the sleeve of her jacket ahead of the San Francisco 49ers win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, January 28. In an Instagram clip, Kristin’s friends helped her turn her sleeves inside out, revealing the note, “Super Bowl Bound,” embroidered in white thread. Kristin threw her head back while clapping and cheering for Kyle, who serves as the team’s fullback.

The rest of the designer’s puffer jacket featured her last name written on the sleeves, Kyle’s football number, 44, on her chest and back, stripes and “National Football Conference Championship” sewn into the bottom.

She paired the outerwear with a Prada crop top and leather pants. Her glam featured bronzy eyeshadow, long lashes and highlighted cheeks. Her brunette hair was parted down the slide and slicked back into a high ponytail.

Kristin Juszczyk Has Reinvented Game Day Style to Cheer on Husband Kyle Juszczyk and the 49ers 901

Related: Kristin Juszczyk Reinvented Game Day Style to Cheer on Husband Kyle Juszczyk and...

Kristin’s NFL-inspired designs have made their way around to other WAGs including Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles and more.

Kristin Juszczyk Reveals Secret Message Embroidered in Her Sleeve at 49ers Game
Kristin Juszczyk Courtesy of Kristin Juszczy/Instagram

Swift, 34, and Mahomes, 28, twinned in one of her designs while watching their respective men — Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes — play as the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Miami Dolphins on January 14.

San Francisco 49ers Fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Wife Kristin Juszczyk's Relationship Timeline

Related: San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk and Wife Kristin's Relationship Timeline

Their jackets featured the Chiefs’ colors, red, gold and white, as well as Kelce, 34, and Patrick’s last names and football numbers.

amazon-kate-spade-dress

Deal of the Day

Limited Time! This Kate Spade Dress Is Legitimately Over $250 Off at Amazon View Deal

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

Biles, 26, meanwhile, rocked Kristin’s design while out and about with husband Jonathan Owens. The puffer vest featured Owens’ team, the Green Bay Packers’ colors, along with his last name and number. Kristin topped the design off with a flannel lining featuring the Packers’ flag, an NFL patch, an Olympics patch and personalized pockets.

Kristin Juszczyk Reveals Secret Message Embroidered in Her Sleeve at 49ers Game
Kristin Juszczyk Courtesy of Kristin Juszczy/Instagram

Kristin also designed a jacket for Taylor Lautner, who had the blue and silver garment delivered to him on the field during the Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams earlier this month.

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!