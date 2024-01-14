Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes prove that it’s “nice to have a friend” on football game days.

Swift, 34, and Mahomes, 28, attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Wild Card game on Saturday, January 13, in matching outfits.

“Twinning & Winning 💯,” Brittany, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wrote via Instagram one day later on Sunday, January 14, sharing pics of the two pals hanging in their private suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift and Brittany each wore black pants and matching boots, which they paired with custom jersey-style puffer coats to accommodate the record-low temperatures. The jackets were crafted by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers athlete Kyle Juszczyk.

Kristin, who previously was commissioned to make custom “Mahomes” pants for Brittany in late 2023, cut up Chiefs Nike jerseys for the two women. Brittany had a “15” version, a nod to Patrick’s number, and Swift had an “87” version to honor boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“Everyone has these jerseys, but it’s cold for most of these games especially when you get into postseason, so they cover it up with jackets,” Kristin told San Francisco’s KRON4 News on Saturday of her design process. “I’m like, ‘OK, how can I reinvent the jersey and make it so people can represent their favorite player in cold weather?’”

Kyle, 32, was incredibly proud of his wife’s sewing skills. “Sickest jackets ever 🔥🔥,” the 49ers fullback commented on Brittany’s post.

In a follow-up post on her Instagram Story, Brittany added a note to Kristin. “I love you forever eva,” she wrote.

Swift and Brittany completed their looks with coordinating white hats. While Swift opted for a knit beanie, Brittany chose the fuzzy Dollop bucket hat from CLYDE.

Swift and Brittany were on hand to watch the Chiefs beat the Dolphins 26-7, subsequently ending the Miami-based team’s postseason run. The women sat in a private box alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna, as they cheered on the Chiefs. They even joined the crowd in a round of “swag surfing” to further celebrate the team’s victory.

Swift has become close to Brittany ever since she started dating Kelce, 34, in summer 2023.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” a source previously told Us Weekly in October 2023. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great. … They’re having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”

Swift and Brittany often sit together at Chiefs games, alongside Brittany and Patrick’s two children: Sterling and Bronze.