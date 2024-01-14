Taylor Swift was on hand for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs’ first playoff game of the season against the Miami Dolphins.

Kelce, 34, enjoyed a home field advantage for the Wild Card game, which took place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, January 13. Swift arrived about an hour before kick off in a Nike puffer jacket inspired by Kelce’s jersey, complete with his name and jersey number as well as “Chiefs Kingdom” embroidered at the waist. She topped off the look with a white beanie.

Taylor Swift is in attendance for #Chiefs-Dolphins pic.twitter.com/RYu7t802aJ — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) January 14, 2024

Swift, 34, has been Kelce’s No. 1 fan throughout the season, though she missed his previous game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, January 7. She was in California — where the away game was held — but had a scheduling conflict because of the Golden Globes, which she attended because her Eras Tour concert film was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement (Barbie won the category). Kelce ended up sitting out the last game of the regular season since the Chiefs had already clinched their spot in the playoffs.

Kelce was unable to be Swift’s date for the awards show, but that did not stop Golden Globes host Jo Koy from making a joke at the couple’s expense.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear,” Koy, 52, quipped. “There’s just more to go to.”

When the camera panned to Swift, she looked visibly displeased by Koy’s comment as she took a sip of her wine. Koy later addressed Swift’s viral reaction to his remark.

“Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute,” Koy told Entertainment Tonight after the ceremony. “I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”

Swift caused a frenzy when she first appeared at one of Kelce’s games in September 2023, with some NFL fans criticizing the media attention surrounding her attendance. Two months later, Swift shut down the haters.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she told TIME in December 2023, adding that she had “no idea” when the cameras were on her. “I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

Swift emphasized that she only cared about cheering on her boyfriend. “I’m just there to support Travis,” she said. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

As Swift and Kelce continue to brush off any negativity coming their way, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023 that the pair have “had plenty of deep conversations about their future together,” adding that their relationship “is like nothing she’s ever experienced before.”

However, they aren’t rushing down the aisle yet. “Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” a source exclusively told Us on Friday, January 12. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”