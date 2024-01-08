Taylor Swift Attends 2024 Golden Globe Awards Without Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce both happened to be in California on Sunday, January 7, but the couple did not make their highly anticipated red carpet debut at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

The singer, 34, attended the awards show solo in Beverly Hills on Sunday, while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 34, was at SoFi Stadium (despite being benched) to watch his team play their final game of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers in nearby Inglewood earlier in the day. Although Kelce was close to the location of the ceremony, he was required to travel back with his team after the game.

Swift wore a stunning green sequin gown with spaghetti straps and an open back. She finished the look with dangling earrings from De Beers, soft glam and sleek waves in her hair.

Swift’s Eras Tour concert film is nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at the awards show. Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie also received nods in the category, which is new for the 2024 ceremony.

Swift had the biggest 2023 of any celebrity, thanks to her Eras Tour and the releases of her rerecorded albums and her concert film. The movie opened in October 2023 and has since become the second highest-grossing concert film of all time, raking in $250.3 million worldwide. Michael Jackson’s 2009 documentary, This Is It, still holds the record with $264.3 million.

Swift has previously been up for Best Original Song – Motion Picture on four occasions but has yet to take home a Golden Globe. She was nominated for “Safe & Sound” from The Hunger Games in 2013, “Sweeter Than Fiction” from One Chance in 2014, “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats in 2020 and “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing in 2023.

Since her first nod, Swift has attended the awards show several times. In 2019, she made a surprise appearance to present two trophies alongside Idris Elba, and the following year, she walked the red carpet alone in a floral Etro gown before meeting up with then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn inside the ceremony. (News broke of the pair’s split in April 2023, and she moved on with Kelce over the summer.)

While Swift has been on hiatus from her tour since November 2023, she will resume the international leg in Tokyo in February. Following stops around the world and a handful of concerts in the United States throughout 2024, the tour will conclude its run in Canada in December.