Taylor Swift was not in attendance as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers in California, but that’s likely not due to Travis Kelce being benched. She’s going out tonight.

Though Kelce, 34, did not play in his team’s final regular season game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, January 7, Swift had to make her decision long before the weekend. The game fell on the same day as the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Swift, 34, is expected to attend the awards show at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, since her Eras Tour concert film is nominated in the new category of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Though he was not playing, Kelce was still at SoFi to support his team from the sidelines.

The tight end hinted that he might not be on the field ahead of the weekend. “I know Coach [Andy] Reid is gonna do what’s best for the time and right now I’m not quite sure exactly how it’s gonna play out [and] if guys are gonna sit [on the bench], what guys are gonna get elevated,” he said during the Friday, January 5, episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “It’s really going depend on who’s on your roster and how many guys you can deactivate and still put together a good team and have a full squad ready to go.” The Chiefs announced that Kelce would not play via X (formerly Twitter) two hours before kickoff on Sunday.

While Swift was not present for Sunday’s game, she already saw the Chiefs defeat the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, in October 2023. She was also in the stands — rocking a Chiefs letterman jacket that matched one previously worn by Kelce — on New Year’s Eve when the Chiefs secured their spot in the NFL playoffs by beating the Cincinnati Bengals. Later that night, the couple were spotted making out at a party with friends and family.

One week earlier, Swift celebrated Christmas at Kelce’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, and her brother, Austin Swift, joined her as she cheered on Kelce alongside his father, Ed Kelce, from a private suite. Although his team lost the game, Travis later shared on his “New Heights” podcast that Austin “killed it” by dressing up as Santa and gifting him a VHS tape of his favorite movie, Little Giants.

Taylor and Travis began dating after he gave her a shout-out on his podcast in July 2023, but they did not make their relationship public until she attended one of his games in September 2023. As their romance continued to heat up, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023 that the pair have “had plenty of really deep conversations about their future together.”

Despite their “incredibly busy schedules,” the two try to make “as much time for each other as possible,” the insider added. (Taylor is currently on a break from her Eras Tour, which resumes in February, while Travis is preparing for the playoffs.)

Taylor’s love life has been in the spotlight for years, but she “feels so different” about her connection with Travis. “When they can’t physically be together, they are constantly texting, calling and FaceTiming,” the source revealed. “Taylor’s relationship with Travis is like nothing she’s ever experienced before. They got serious fairly quickly and she was proud to show off their relationship from the jump.”