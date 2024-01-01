Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce passionately packed on the PDA while celebrating their first New Year’s Eve together in Kansas City.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, kicked off the new year at a glamorous bash on Sunday, December 31, after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 25-17. The couple were caught kissing in videos shared via social media, with Swift gently caressing Kelce’s face as they locked lips.

One clip reposted by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter) showed the twosome cozying up in the background as the camera panned around the room. Swift had her arms wrapped around Kelce’s shoulders while they kissed for the duration of the video. She wore a sparkly champagne-colored dress and had her blonde tresses tied back in a chic low bun. Kelce, for his part, looked dapper in a dark suit.

The celebration came hours after Swift was spotted cheering for Kelce and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, trading in her usual miniskirt for a pair of black jeans and a matching top. She teamed the look with black boots and a Chiefs letterman jacket that looked similar to one Kelce wore while arriving for the team’s Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Swift has been seen at several Chiefs games since making her NFL debut in September. The pair were spotted together for the first time leaving the stadium, but Swift later revealed that she and Kelce were already “a couple” by the time she attended her first game.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told TIME in December 2023, referring to a July episode of Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast during which he told his brother, Jason Kelce, that he wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when he attended one of her Eras Tour shows that month.

While they weren’t able to meet at the concert, Swift said that they “started hanging out right after” the shout-out went viral. “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she continued.

The pair’s romance has quickly heated up in the past few months, and they’ve even bonded with each other’s parents. Swift spent Christmas at Arrowhead Stadium with her family — parents Andrea and Scott Swift and brother Austin Swift, who was dressed in an elaborate Santa Claus costume — joining Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, in the VIP suite.

Despite losing the December 25 game, Travis gushed that his holiday “ended well” while chatting with Jason, 36, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, on the Friday, December 29, episode of “New Heights.”

“It ended well with good Christmas cheer and good people. That’s always gonna save Christmas no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not,” he teased.

Travis went on to reveal the special gift that Austin, 31, gave him for Christmas. “He killed it,” he said. “He actually made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag. … [He] handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time … Little Giants.”