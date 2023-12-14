The Most Surprising New Celebrity Couples of 2023

Taylor Swift dating Travis Kelce was certainly not on our 2023 bingo card — but Us Weekly totally ships it.

Kelce first took his shot with the pop star in July, making her a homemade friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when he saw her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City. While they never got to meet backstage, the football player detailed his rejection on his “New Heights” podcast, and Swift eventually heard his story.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” the 12-time Grammy winner told TIME in a December cover story. “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

They took their romance to the next level in September when Swift showed up to Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs home game. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told TIME. “We’re just proud of each other.”

Keep scrolling to remember all the other surprising celebrity couples who got together this year: