Savannah Chrisley’s new love interest is “too hot to die.”

Chrisley, 26, is currently dating Robert Shiver, the football player who survived a murder-for-hire plot allegedly set up by his estranged wife, Lindsay Shiver — with whom he shares three kids.

“This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill. It’s fine,” Chrisley shared on an episode of “The Viall Files” podcast released on Thursday, September 14, revealing they met after she slid into Robert’s DMs.

“He’s a normal person and I love it,” she gushed, noting that things are “very, very new” between them and they’re still “getting to know each other.”

Chrisley already loves Robert’s “heart, and the ability to listen and to understand and communicate.”

Chrisley did make it clear to podcast host Nick Viall that she won’t go into detail Robert’s drama with his ex Lindsay, revealing that she vowed to “never speak” about it.

“There’s kids involved,” she said during the Thursday podcast episode. “I just have so much respect for them that I would never say, ‘This is what happened. That’s what happened.’ That’s for them to talk about when they’re ready to talk about it.”

Us, however, can’t help but look into the case. Keep reading for everything to know about Chrisley’s new man, Robert, and his wild legal drama:

Robert Survived an Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plot

In early August , Robert’s now-ex Lindsay was arrested in Abaco, Bahamas, after police discovered an alleged series of messages in which she detailed the plan for murder.

According to the Bahamas Court News, law enforcement was investigating a break-in at Grabber’s Bar and Grill on Guana when they found the WhatsApp messages on a cell phone belonging to someone suspected to be in connection with the restaurant break-in.

Lindsay was arrested alongside two other men named Terrance Bethel and Farron Newbold Jr. While Bethel was her alleged lover, Newbold Jr. is a suspected hitman, per the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

She was released on a $100,000 cash bail and has agreed to wear an ankle monitor as she remains in Nassau, Bahamas, ahead of her trial in October, according to The New York Post. Lindsay is also prohibited from contacting or coming within 100 feet of Robert.

Robert and Lindsay Were Separated for Months

Robert filed for divorce from Lindsay in April, months before the alleged murder-for-hire incident. In court documents obtained by CNN, he listed her “adulterous conduct” as the reason for their divorce while her filing states that she “incurred debt beyond her means to pay.”

Robert and Lindsay Have Kids

Throughout their time together, Robert and his estranged wife welcomed three kids together — Grayson, 11, Landon, 10 and Rhett, 4.

“My kids don’t know the whole thing yet. I’m going to try to tell them in the next day or so,” Robert told The New York Post in August about the situation with Lindsay. “They’re young.”

Robert Played Football

He played football for Auburn University before joining the NFL as a free agent during the 2009 season. Robert was briefly on the Atlanta Falcons.

Robert Has Changed Careers

Robert has since become the Executive Vice President for Senior Life Insurance Company where he’s worked since 2009.