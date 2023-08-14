The Chrisley family is back with a new reality show as Todd and Julie continue to serve out their years-long prison sentences.

The unscripted series — which does not yet have a title nor a network, per Deadline — will follow Todd and Julie’s children Chase, 27, Savannah, 26, and Grayson, 17, as well as their 10-year-old grandchild, Chloe, and Todd’s mom, “Nanny” Faye Chrisley, in this “next chapter of [their lives],” Savannah said in a statement to the outlet on Monday, August 14. (Todd and Julie adopted Chloe in 2016.)

“The time was right to share our story and we couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions,” shared Savannah, who gained custody of Grayson and Chloe after Todd and Julie were sentenced to prison for tax evasion and bank fraud. “Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives.”

She added: “We’re so happy to be back.”

The family’s new reality show comes months after the cancellation of Chrisley Knows Best, which ran on the USA network for 10 seasons beginning in 2014. The final episode of the show aired in March, just two months after Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, reported to their respective prisons after being found guilty of tax evasion, bank fraud and conspiracy in November 2022. Todd — who also shares daughter Lindsie, 33, and son Kyle, 31 (Chloe’s father), with first wife Teresa Terry — is currently serving 12 years in prison while Julie serves seven.

“Collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling,” Scout Productions’ Chief Creative Officer Rob Eric told Deadline about the new series. “They’re ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story.”

As Todd and Julie have long maintained their innocence before reporting to prison, Savannah and Chase have publicly supported their parents. The siblings have also decried the alleged “inhumane conditions” in their parents’ respective institutions. (Todd is serving out his sentence in Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is housed at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.)

“Mom has rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her,” Savannah claimed on her “Unlocked” podcast earlier this month, while Chase pointed out that they weren’t rattlers but rather a different kind of “poisonous snakes.” Neither prison has adequate air conditioning, the siblings also alleged, while Savannah claimed that Julie’s facility is also full of black mold, asbestos and lead-based paint.

Despite the allegedly hazardous conditions, Todd and Julie are doing the best they can while in prison.

“Our parents, they are very, very strong individuals,” Chase said. “They were not built to break and this damn sure isn’t going to break them.”