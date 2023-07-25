Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders called it quits after three years of dating.

“Everybody has been asking questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy,” Chrisley, 27, wrote via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 25.

Chrisley’s update on his personal life comes shortly after eagle-eyed followers noticed that the former couple removed all traces of each other from their respective Instagram accounts.

The reality star’s siblings fueled speculation by no longer following Medders, 26, on the social media platform. Fans also pointed out that Medders removed her engagement photos from the top of her Instagram feed in addition to no longer showing off her ring in recent photos.

Chrisley and Medders have faced their fair share of ups and downs since they started dating in 2020. After one year together, the Chrisley Knows Best alum confirmed in August 2021 that he and Medders split. The breakup, however, was short-lived as Chrisley and Medders rekindled their romance in 2022.

Later that year, the pair announced that they got engaged at Nashville’s First Horizon Baseball Stadium. “I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God,” Chrisley wrote via Instagram in October 2021. “You are the sunshine when it’s dark, you are the rain when it’s dry. I love you more than life itself and can’t wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!”

Medders later reflected on the challenges the duo faced in their relationship before the milestone moment.

“We started talking right before COVID hit,” she recalled on Savannah Chrisley‘s “Unlocked” podcast in December 2022. “It was on and off, and then we were doing really well, and then we did have one, like, major breakup where we didn’t talk for like — I want to say it was two months, but it was probably more like two weeks. It felt like two months for me.”

Before sparking split rumors, Chase and Medders shared sweet tributes to one another on social media in honor of their first Valentine’s Day as an engaged couple. That same month, the twosome were spotted packing on the PDA during a romantic getaway to Miami.

More recently, Medders, who has yet to publicly address the breakup, offered a glimpse into her state of mind, writing via Instagram on Friday, July 21, “Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.”