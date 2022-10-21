Ready to wed! Chase Chrisley is engaged to girlfriend Emmy Medders after two years of dating.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, announced the news via Instagram on Friday, October 21, sharing photos of the moment he popped the question. “I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God,” the USA Network star captioned the sweet snaps. “You are the sunshine when it’s dark, you are the rain when it’s dry. I love you more than life itself and can’t wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!”

In her own social media upload, Medders added: “You’re everything I’ve ever dreamed of and more. I love you, Chase Madison Chrisley! My heart is yours forever.”

Chrisley’s famous family chimed in to share their praise for the couple in the comments section of his post. “Congratulations, we love you guys!! ❤️,” wrote sister Savannah Chrisley. Brother Kyle Chrisley added, “Congrats brother so happy for you,” while sister Lindsie Chrisley quipped, “We love to see it ❤️.”

Chase proposed earlier this month at Nashville’s First Horizon Baseball Stadium, telling People that he arranged for 175,000 rose petals to be strategically place on the field in the shape of a heart. He also made sure that both his and Medders’ families were present for the big day.

The duo knew each other for years before they began dating in 2020. In February 2021, Chase exclusively told Us Weekly that he was considering marriage. “She and I have both talked about it. I’m definitely going to end up marrying her, probably. If she wants me. If she’ll take me, I’m all for it.”

The reality star said at the time that his mom, Julie Chrisley, thought he was too young to get married, but he joked that he rarely listens to her advice. “Normally when my parents tell not to do something, I tend to lean that way and do it,” he told Us. “So, we’ll see what happens!”

Though the Growing Up Chrisley star and his girlfriend seemingly split in 2021, Medders confirmed they were dating again in April when she shared a photo of the pair cuddled up in Nashville. One month later, Chase confirmed that the twosome had rekindled their romance when he posted a series of snaps from their romantic vacation.

In July, Medders uploaded a photo of herself and Chase sharing a kiss, adding the caption: “Love this one.” Her followers couldn’t help but notice that the snap resembled an engagement photo, with one social media user chiming in to say, “Get married you two.”