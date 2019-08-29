



Coming together. Todd Chrisley’s son Kyle received support from his family amid his hospitalization, as they visited him during his time of need.

“NOT TODAY SATAN, NOT TODAY,” Todd, 50, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, August 28. “God shows up and shows out, now won’t he do it? Kyle is great and we are back to the grind.”

Kyle, 27, appeared to be doing well after the health scare. In Todd’s picture, his son was shown sitting up and smiling from his hospital bed. The reality TV star and his wife, Julie, were pictured with Kyle alongside his mother, Faye, and their other children Savannah, Chase and Grayson. Todd’s eldest daughter, Lindsie, was not pictured with the family amid her accusations that her father tried to extort her over a rumored sex tape with Bachelorette alums Robby Hayes and Josh Murray.

A rep for the Chrisley Knows Best star’s family confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Kyle is OK after the incident.

“Kyle is fine,” the spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. “He had an adverse reaction to his medication, but as you can see from the photo his father posted on Instagram, he is doing great.”

It was not made clear what medication caused the complication.

The incident with Kyle, who is married to Alexus Whilby, occurred after Todd and Julie were charged with tax evasion earlier this month. Before news of the indictment broke, the Sharknado 4 star addressed the controversy on Instagram on Monday, August 12.

He referred to the situation as “a cloud” that had been “hanging over Julie and me and our entire family for the past seven years.”

“It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time,” he wrote at the time. “I won’t go into details, but it involved all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents forging our signatures, and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything. We even discovered that he illegally bugged our home.”

Todd noted that the employee was fired. However, he claimed the ex-worker allegedly “took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud.”

“I’m telling you all this now because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of,” he continued to write. “Not only do we know we’ve done nothing wrong, but we’ve got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it.”

Kyle was initially estranged from his parents amid a battle with drug addiction. In 2017, he said during a Good Morning America appearance that his father “bragged” about not paying his taxes. He also stated that Todd should be “held accountable” for the crime.

Kyle retracted his earlier comments after his parents were charged on August 13. “I’ve seen all the stories about my dad’s indictment all over the internet,” he wrote on Facebook on August 14. “I know the interview I did bashing my dad OVER A YEAR AGO is being shared on social media. Honestly, I’m tired of it. You guys don’t have the facts and I need to set the record straight once and for all. Everything I said in my interview was a lie. These allegations against my dad are all LIES!”

