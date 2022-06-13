In it for the long haul? Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders have faced a few ups and downs in their relationship — including a brief breakup in 2021.

The Chrisley Knows Best star went public with his and Medders’ romance in summer of 2020, but the twosome had known each other for years. Ahead of their one-year anniversary the TV personality gushed to Us Weekly about his girlfriend.

“We’ll probably get takeout. Neither of us is too complicated with that,” he exclusively said in February 2021 of their plans for the milestone.

The Growing Up Chrisley star noted that they are “both pretty romantic,” pointing out what matters the most to him and the University of Georgia alum.

“It’s just about spending the quality time together,” the Chase Chrisley Collection founder said at the time. “It doesn’t really matter what we’re doing as long as we’re doing it together.”

While the twosome’s whirlwind romance caused some fans to think a proposal was coming sooner rather than later, Chase’s mom, Julie Chrisley, wasn’t ready for her son to be a husband.

“My mom thinks I have a lot of growing up to do,” Chase told Us in February 2021, noting that he didn’t know when he’d be ready to get down on one knee. “We’ll see what happens.”

The USA Network star revealed that he and Medders had talked about marriage and he was confident that he was “definitely” going to make her his wife one day.

Despite Julie’s reservations about Chase’s maturity, he explained that both his mom and his dad, Todd Chrisley, “100 percent” approved of the relationship.

“It makes it a lot easier,” Chase confessed. “My relationships in the past, they have not even been in the same room with my family.”

With so much talk about getting married, many fans were surprised in August 2021 when Chase told Life & Style that the pair split. “We just thought it would be healthier and better for both of us,” he said at the time. “I think that it just came down to we kind of looked at like what we wanted in life, and right now, it’s not matching up.”

The pair’s break, however, was short-lived. They were spotted spending time together in spring 2022 and by April of that year, photos of the duo together had resurfaced on Medders’ Instagram page. Chase, for his part, confirmed the rekindled romance in May 2022 after they vacations in Florida with friends and family.

Scroll down to see the couple’s ups and downs: