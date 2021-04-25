A family affair! Savannah Chrisley and brother Chase Chrisley revealed why they share so many throwback photos from their childhood while breaking down their iconic Instagram photos to Us Weekly.

During a game of Us’ “Instagram Breakdown,” the Chrisley Knows Best stars recalled some sweet memories from their time growing up, including the one fashion statement their father, Todd Chrisley, has luckily left in the ‘90s.

“I love these throwback photos that we find,” Savannah, 23, exclusively told Us, while looking at a photo she posted in January 2019. “Chase and I were so close in age, we’re only 14 months apart, so especially when we were little there were so many fun, crazy moments.”

In the photo, Chase is standing behind Todd, 52, with his arms around him while Savannah smiles sitting in her dad’s lap. “The three musketeers,” Savannah captioned the old snap at the time, which featured the family’s patriarch wearing clear sunglasses.

“I feel like my father has not changed a bit since then. So, it’s pretty funny,” the Sassy by Savannah Chrisley founder added. Chase, 24, chimed in, saying, “He changed sunglasses, thank the Lord.”

The duo looked back at another childhood snap where they looked like twins with their bright blond hair and bathing suits. “Yep, there’s me with a smile on my face as always and Savannah’s probably yelling at me for something,” the Chase Chrisley Collection founder said, speaking about the snap he posted in September 2020.

While the siblings love sharing old pictures with their fans, Savannah is also a fan of putting together a new photo shoot, which she did in August 2020 to celebrate her birthday.

“Oh, my gosh, yes, that’s my birthday. There tends to be a lot of thirst trap photos on birthdays, so I was like, I’m going to do the compete opposite,” she told Us about the funny photo of herself wrapped in a blanket like a baby surrounded by balloons. “I’m just going to make it funny. It worked. I feel like a lot of people loved it and it was fun to create.”

For more on Savannah and Chase’s family-focused and memorable Instagram photos, including why Chase calls his girlfriend, Emmy Medders, the “best cart rider,” watch the exclusive Us Weekly video above.