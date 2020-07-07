Savannah Chrisley shocked her 2.1 million Instagram followers when she debuted a bold pixie cut last October. Unsurprisingly, the 22-year-old looked fabulous, but she wasn’t necessarily planning to cut it that short just yet.

The Chrisley Knows Best star’s fans praised her decision to ditch her short bob — and they continue to do so! But as much as the people love her blonde pixie, the reality star is ready to have long(er) hair again.

“I kind of just wanted a change,” the Growing Up Chrisley star exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, July 6, while reflecting on her hair change. “And I also had kind of gotten my hair colored too close in time by different people and it just completely fried my hair. So I really had no choice, but to cut it off.”

At the time, Chrisley didn’t mind going shorter. “I had always wanted to give myself a pixie cut so I was like, you know what, let’s just do it. And I did it and it was fun for a hot second and then I was like, ‘Okay I want long hair again.’”

To speed up the process, she’s been giving her hair a lot of TLC. “I’ve just been taking supplements and I’ve been using hair masks and doing everything I know to do in order for my hair to grow.”

Now that Nashville’s opened back up, Chrisley has got her hair touched up by a professional. “I’ve definitely been able to kind of get my hair fixed back up here. Obviously, in a safe way, I’m taking all the precautions necessary but now in Nashville, we’re trying to get back to somewhat of a normal life.”

The E! star currently lives in Nashville with boyfriend Nic Kerdiles. The professional hockey player got down on one knee last April after dating for over a year, but the couple has since decided to “go back to dating” to work on their relationship.

“Right now it’s a lot of focusing on us individually because I’m a firm believer that if you’re not good to yourself you can’t be good for anyone else so right now we’re working on becoming the best versions of ourselves,” Chrisley explained.

She continued, “We’ve had a lot of challenging conversations and we love it because it forces us to know better and do better and there’s just a lot of learning going on.”

Check out Chrisley and her pixie cut on Season 8 of Chrisley Knows Best, premiering Thursday, July 9 on the USA Network.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

