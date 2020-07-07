JoJo Siwa's Wildest, Most Colorful Fashion Looks of All Time: Pics

JoJo Siwa knows how to make a fashion statement. The 17-year-old Dance Moms alum is obsessed with all things color, glitter, sequins — you name it! And her massive fan base loves her for it.

The YouTube sensation’s unafraid to experiment with new fashion looks both on and off the red carpet. In Siwa’s world, there’s no such thing as an outfit that’s too adventurous, especially if she has the perfect JoJo Bow to match.

Over the years, the Omaha native’s become an expert at perfecting her signature high ponytail in seconds and slaying her statement-making red carpet game. One look Us Weekly will never forget is the bright yellow skirt she wore to the 2018 Teen Choice Awards in L.A., which was decorated with 3-D desserts like pie and ice cream.

One of the “Boomerang” singer’s most memorable looks of recent is the JoJo Bow covered ensemble she revealed on Instagram. She showed her 10 million Instagram followers the outfit on July 5, captioning the snap, “I did something….🎀.” Later on, she posted a TikTok video wearing the fun DIY project to give her fans a better look.

“Sell these in Walmart,” one TikTok follower commented on the video. “I’ll buy one.”

Fans looking to recreate Siwa’s head turn-worthy style shouldn’t have a hard time doing so. In addition to the stars’ line of bestselling hair bows, she also has a namesake fashion line. As suggested by a fan, her fashions are available at Walmart, on Amazon and more retailers.

Keep scrolling to check out Siwa’s boldest and most eclectic fashion looks of all time!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)