The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ludacris, Jennifer Hudson, Lance Bass. Getty Images (3)

The stars lit up the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

Music’s biggest names blessed Us at the Monday, April 1, event with gorgeous gowns, cutout frocks, textured two-pieces — all paired with glam to remember. 

Of course, the ceremony is not just about fashion. Fan-favorite stars including Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus are up for Pop Artist of the Year. Beyoncé, meanwhile, will be honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator award. 

The tribute comes after the hitmaker, 42, dropped her highly anticipated country album, Cowboy Carter, on Friday, March 29. The record is the second installment in the trilogy that began with Renaissance in 2022. In addition to her previously released singles “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Cowboy Carter features tunes with guest appearances by Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell and Post Malone.

“I focused on this album as a continuation of Renaissance,” Beyoncé wrote in a March 19 Instagram post. “I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop. This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER and I am proud to share it with y’all!”

Keep scrolling to see the stars on the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards:

